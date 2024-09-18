The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep, Netflix annuncia la data di uscita della serie animata (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Netflix ha annunciato con un VIDEO della Geeked Week 2024 che il prossimo film animato ambientato nel mondo di The Witcher, Sirens of the Deep, arriverà l’11 febbraio 2025. La pubblicazione del trailer segna il ritorno del doppiatore Doug Cockle, che riprende il suo iconico ruolo di Geralt di Rivia direttamente dalla serie di VIDEOgiochi. La data di uscita ufficiale del film è stata svelata insieme a una clip, che mostra Geralt e Jaskier, uno dei personaggio preferiti dai fan di The Witcher, mentre mangiano accanto a un falò e discutono di Essi, un bardo rivale e amico di Jaskier. Il film animato avrebbe dovuto essere trasmesso verso la fine del 2024. In effetti, Netflix lo aveva già annunciato in occasione della sua presentazione ufficiale lo scorso novembre, ma il titano dello streaming ha, per ragioni ancora poco chiare, posticipato l’uscita del film.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
