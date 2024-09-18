LIVE Manchester-City Inter 0-0: entra Lautaro Martinez! (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Manchester City-Inter è il match valido per la prima giornata della Champions League 2024-2025: segui l’evento LIVE con la cronaca testuale a cura di Inter-News.it. L’Inter di Simone Inzaghi sfida il Manchester City allenato da Pep Guardiola. Il fischio d’inizio è previsto alle 21.00, si gioca all’Etihad Stadium. LIVE Manchester City-Inter 0-0 – PREMI F5 O AGGIORNA L’APP PER RICARICARE 69? SOMMER LA BLOCCA LI’! Giocata nello stretto pazzesca del Manchester City tra Gundogan, Grealish e Foden. Conclusione di quest’ultimo centrale, blocca Sommer. 64? Primi cambi per l’Inter, Inzaghi richiama Zielinski e Thuram. Al loro posto dentro Mkhitaryan e Lautaro Martinez. 59? L’Inter ragiona in mezzo al campo col suo trio di qualità. Buona fase per i nerazzurri.Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-newsNotizie su altre fonti
- LIVE Manchester-City Inter 0-0: perché Darmian? Che occasione! - Ci trovi su Facebook (metti mi piace alla pagina), Instagram (segui la pagina) e Twitter (segui l’account), oltre che su Telegram (iscriviti al canale) e WhatsApp (iscriviti). 47? Primo tiro di Foden, che ci ha provato col suo sinistro. it 24/7 su tutte le piattaforme NON SOLO IL LIVE – Per restare aggiornato su tutte le notizie (vedi pagina), segui Inter-News. inter-news
- LIVE Manchester-City Inter 0-0: finisce il primo tempo! - 28? ERA BUONA! Uscita avventata di Ederson, che calcia praticamente addosso a Darmian. In ordine cronologico, è la quarta italiana a scendere in campo. In panchina: Ortega, Carson, Foden, Kovacic, Stones, Gundogan, Nunes, Doku, Walker, McAtee. LIVE MANCHESTER CITY-INTER 0-0 – PREMI F5 O AGGIORNA L’APP PER RICARICARE Primo tempo positivo dell’Inter a Manchester. inter-news
- LIVE Manchester-City Inter 0-0: perfetto equilibrio all’Etihad - it sul sito (scopri qui come fare per collaborare con noi!), sull’app (scaricala qui gratuitamente!) ma anche su tutti i canali social della nostra Testata Giornalista Registrata. Il francese ha calciato basso, ma facile l’intervento per Ederson. 56 Manchester City e Inter stanno per entrare sul terreno di gioco. 17? Terza ripartenza potenzialmente importante dell’Inter, che conclude però ancora malamente, stavolta con Calhanoglu. inter-news
- Manchester City 0-0 Inter Milan - Champions League: Live score, team news and updates as Pep Guardiola sends on two big names at half-time - Follow Mail Sport's live blog of the Champions League clash between Man City and Inter Milan as we provide you with all the build-up, team news and live action from the Etihad. dailymail.co.uk
- Manchester City-Inter LIVE 0-0: ci prova Calhanoglu, occasione per Haaland - IL TABELLINO Manchester City-Inter 0-0 MARCATORI: FORMAZIONI: MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol; ... msn
- Coventry vs Tottenham LIVE Score Updates (0-0) - Get real-time updates on Coventry vs Tottenham live coverage minute by minute of the match, score and result online, stream information, how to watch, TV channel, lineups, latest updates and time of ... vavel
Video LIVE ManchesterVideo LIVE Manchester