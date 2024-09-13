Transformers One | il prequel ottiene su Rotten Tomatoes il punteggio più alto del franchise

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024)One: ilsuilpiùdelSono arrivate le prime recensioni del filmanimato della Paramount Pictures,One, e sono (per lo più) molto positive, il che sorprende un po’ viste le reazioni negative e contrastanti ai trailer. La storia è incentrata sui leggendari nemici Optimus Prime (all’epoca conosciuto come Orion Pax) e Megatron (all’epoca chiamato D-16) prima che diventassero nemici giurati come leader delle rispettive fazioni di Transformer, gli Autobot e i Decepticon. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) dà la voce a Pax, mentre Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) interpreta D-16. Il film presenta i due amici di allora come semplici bot operai, incapaci di trasformarsi nelle loro forme di veicoli e armi.