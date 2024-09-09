EU and Global Response to Mpox Outbreak in Africa (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) First delivery of Mpox vaccine doses from the Commission arrive today in the Democratic Republic of Congo 5 sept- close to 100,000 Mpox vaccine doses will arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), making these the first delivery of the vaccine to the country. A second delivery amounting to around 100,000 vaccines is expected to arrive in the coming days. These vaccines are part of the 215,000 MVA-BN® vaccine doses that the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA)procured and pledged to share to affected countries in Africa as an immediate Response to the Mpox Outbreak. Via Team Europe, an additional 351,500 of doses from France, Germany, Spain, Malta, Portugal, Luxembourg, Croatia, Austria, Poland, and potentially some other Member States, will be donated to the Africa CDC to distribute to affected countries.Leggi tutta la notizia su puntomagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- DRC: Child Mpox Cases Soar 75-Fold as Schools Reopen - Cases in the eastern province of South Kivu are spreading over twice as fast in children as in the general population, according to new analysis ... miragenews
- DRC: mpox is just another challenge in a torrent of vital problems - Dr Tejshri Shah, General Director of MSF and a paediatrician specialising in infectious diseases, recently returned from North Kivu, an eastern province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the ... msf.au
- The high cost of the Netherlands’ mpox vaccine hoarding - In the lead-up to this historic election year, many feared that Europe’s rightward shift would undermine international co-operation and jeopardise decades of social ... gulf-times
