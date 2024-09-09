EU and Global Response to Mpox Outbreak in Africa

Leggi tutta la notizia su puntomagazine

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) First delivery ofvaccine doses from the Commission arrive today in the Democratic Republic of Congo 5 sept- close to 100,000vaccine doses will arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), making these the first delivery of the vaccine to the country. A second delivery amounting to around 100,000 vaccines is expected to arrive in the coming days. These vaccines are part of the 215,000 MVA-BN® vaccine doses that the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness andAuthority (HERA)procured and pledged to share to affected countries inas an immediateto the. Via Team Europe, an additional 351,500 of doses from France, Germany, Spain, Malta, Portugal, Luxembourg, Croatia, Austria, Poland, and potentially some other Member States, will be donated to theCDC to distribute to affected countries.