Medicilon Expands Global Presence with Official Opening of Second R&D Center in Massachusetts

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/In August 2024,USA Corp (ly commenced operations at itsR&Din, USA. Research at the new facility will focus on animal models for PK/PD and toxicology studies. This milestone heralds's continuedbusiness expansion. The Lexington, MA location was chosen to enhance synergy and communicationindustry partnersaims to enhance its contribution to pharmaceutical innovation by harnessing the proximity to numerous top biotech companies and research institutions. The Lexington site provides critical research services, while ensuring smooth communicationboth industry-based and academic drug development teams.'s commitment to quality and innovation will keep its research partners competitive as new therapeutic technologies continue to emerge. TheU.S.