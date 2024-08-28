UTime Signs NDA to Acquire Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Bowen Therapeutics Inc and Supports Completion of FDA Registration of Related Vaccines

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) - SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) ("" or the "Company") has officially announced the signing of a non-disclosure agreement (the "NDA") withInc ("") for the acquisition of thelaboratory at UMASS Medical School. This strategic move not only marks's in-depth expansion in the globalmarket, but also provides strong support for theof the relevantthrough the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"). One of the key drivers behind this acquisition is a growing global need for an effective, as an infectious disease caused by thevirus, has broken out in many places around the world in recent years, causing a high degree of alertness in the international community.