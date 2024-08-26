The Nameless | Slay Dragon ha una data d’uscita

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

WhisperGames, il publisher indie cinese, ha annunciato alla Gamescom ladi uscita di una delle sue attesissime novità, insieme ad alcuni nuovi screenshot e a un nuovo trailer. Theè un titolo di cui il team è estremamente entusiasti! Questo RPG a turni visivamente stimolante è stato sviluppato e creato da un unico sviluppatore,Sword Studio, nel corso di tre anni. Il gioco uscirà il 26 settembre 2024 per PC, mentre Nintendo Switch seguirà in un secondo momento. Ora non resta che aspettare settembre per poter mettere le mani sulla versione completa di questo titolo, di cui è presente una demo su Steam, così che tutti possano provare questo interessante gioco.