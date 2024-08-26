The Nameless: Slay Dragon ha una data d’uscita (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) WhisperGames, il publisher indie cinese, ha annunciato alla Gamescom la data di uscita di una delle sue attesissime novità, insieme ad alcuni nuovi screenshot e a un nuovo trailer. The Nameless: Slay Dragon è un titolo di cui il team è estremamente entusiasti! Questo RPG a turni visivamente stimolante è stato sviluppato e creato da un unico sviluppatore, Nameless Sword Studio, nel corso di tre anni. Il gioco uscirà il 26 settembre 2024 per PC, mentre Nintendo Switch seguirà in un secondo momento. Ora non resta che aspettare settembre per poter mettere le mani sulla versione completa di questo titolo, di cui è presente una demo su Steam, così che tutti possano provare questo interessante gioco. L'articolo The Nameless: Slay Dragon ha una data d’uscita proviene da NerdPool. Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Turn-based RPG 'The Nameless: Slay Dragon' Hits PC September 26, Switch to Follow - Developer The nameless Epic and publisher WhisperGames this week announced that their upcoming turn-based gamebook-style role-playing game ‘The nameless: slay Dragon’ will launch on PC via Steam on ... msn
- The Nameless: Slay Dragon for PC launches September 26 - slay Dragon will launch for PC via Steam on September 26, followed by Switch at a later date, publisher WhisperGames and developer nameless Sword Studio announced. gematsu
Video The NamelessVideo The Nameless