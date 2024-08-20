In arrivo una demo per Karma | The Dark World

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Wired Productions e Pollard Studio vi danno il benvenuto nel mondo di: Thenella sua nuova veste Unreal Engine 5. Creando un mondo mozzafiato e rivelando possibili amici e potenziali nemici, Pollard Studios pone la domanda: di chi ci si può fidare quando i propri occhi ci tradiscono? In vista dell’hands-on pubblico del gioco alla Gamescom, è stato pubblicato un nuovo trailer che mostra la grafica mozzafiato e l’inquietante mondo di. Per coloro che non parteciperanno, è solo questione di mesi prima di poter mettere le mani su questo thriller distopico e calarsi nei panni di Daniel McGovern.