Urovo Recognized as Impinj Gold-Level Partner to Advance RFID Applications (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Urovo, a global leading provider in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) industry, proudly announces its recognition as an Impinj Gold Partner. This Partnership underscores the ongoing collaboration between Urovo and Impinj, a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, highlighting their joint commitment to advancing RFID technology. Impinj's Leading RAIN RFID Technology Impinj is renowned for its high-performance RAIN RFID chips, which form the foundation of successful RFID deployments worldwide. Urovo's integration of Impinj's technology ensures that customers receive best-in-class RAIN RFID solutions with unmatched accuracy and reliability. As an Impinj Gold Partner, Urovo reinforces its dedication to RFID excellence.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Urovo, a global leading provider in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) industry, proudly announces its recognition as an Impinj Gold Partner. This Partnership underscores the ongoing collaboration between Urovo and Impinj, a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, highlighting their joint commitment to advancing RFID technology. Impinj's Leading RAIN RFID Technology Impinj is renowned for its high-performance RAIN RFID chips, which form the foundation of successful RFID deployments worldwide. Urovo's integration of Impinj's technology ensures that customers receive best-in-class RAIN RFID solutions with unmatched accuracy and reliability. As an Impinj Gold Partner, Urovo reinforces its dedication to RFID excellence.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video Urovo RecognizedVideo Urovo Recognized