Madison Reed, il brand hair color, punta sulla Gen Z con l’aiuto di Paige Bueckers (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Madison Reed, noto brand di colorazione per capelli, ha deciso di rivolgersi alla Generazione Z e ha scelto come volto della sua nuova campagna la stella del basket universitario, Paige Bueckers. La giocatrice, prevista come prima scelta nel draft WNBA del 2025, è una delle quattro atlete di UConn scelte per lanciare colorWonder, la prima tintura demi-permanente del brand. Madison Reed, il brand hair color, e la collab con la Gen Z: la nuova ambassador Paige Bueckers Bueckers, insieme alla collega Azzi Fudd, sarà ambasciatrice a lungo termine e consulente di impatto per Madison Reed, mentre Ice Brady e la matricola Morgan Cheli parteciperanno alla promozione del nuovo prodotto. In un’intervista esclusiva con WWD, Bueckers ha dichiarato: “Esprimermi in modi diversi è fondamentale per me.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
