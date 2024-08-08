Madison Reed il brand hair color punta sulla Gen Z con l’aiuto di Paige Bueckers

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024), notodiazione per capelli, ha deciso di rivolgersi alla Generazione Z e ha scelto come volto della sua nuova campagna la stella del basket universitario,. La giocatrice, prevista come prima scelta nel draft WNBA del 2025, è una delle quattro atlete di UConn scelte per lanciareWonder, la prima tintura demi-permanente del, il, e la collab con la Gen Z: la nuova ambassador, insieme alla collega Azzi Fudd, sarà ambasciatrice a lungo termine e consulente di impatto per, mentre Ice Brady e la matricola Morgan Cheli parteciperanno alla promozione del nuovo prodotto. In un’intervista esclusiva con WWD,ha dichiarato: “Esprimermi in modi diversi è fondamentale per me.