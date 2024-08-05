100 million to the West African Development Bank (BOAD):The Italian Climate Fund subscribes the first ever hybrid bond for climate change mitigation issued by a multilateral bank (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - The Funds will be used to build and rehabilitate infrastructure for the production of electricity from renewable sources ROME, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 5 August 2024-The Funds will be used to finance projects in the renewable energy sector aimed at mitigating climate change;The initiatives will be targeting the eight West African countries that hold equity in BOAD(www.BOAD.org): Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau. A €100 million operation to finance projects addressing climate change mitigation in West Africa through the subscription of the first hybrid bond issued by a multilateral bank with this exclusive purpose.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
100 million to the West African Development Bank (BOAD):The Italian Climate Fund subscribes the first ever hybrid bond for climate change mitigation issued by a multilateral bank - Finally, the initiative is in line with the recommendations formulated from the G20 during Italian presidency aimed at strengthening the investment capacity of multilateral development banks. , has an endowment of 4. 2 billion euros and is dedicated to finance initiatives across both public and private sector aimed at fostering the achievement of the goals set by international agreements on climate and environmental protection to which Italy is a party.
