WWE Summerslam 2024 – Preview

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Buongiorno a tutti amici appassionati di Wrestling e ben trovati ad una nuovatargata WWE qui sulle pagine del nostro amato sito. E’ arrivato il momento del Craziest Party of the Summer,, che andrà in scena fra poche ore dal Cleveland Browns Stadium di Cleveland, Ohio. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I i ONE ON ONE MATCH Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Da parecchio tempo penso che questopossa essere l’evento in cui Gunther si consacrerà, dopo aver perso il titolo intercontinentale come se fosse una liberazione ed aver vinto il King of the Ring. Tutto punta in quella direzione. Nelle ultime settimane però, la popolarità che ha guadagnato Damian Priest e il fatto che possa diventare un nuovo Babyface nell’ambito dell’implosione del Judgment Day, mi fa venire alcuni dubbi.