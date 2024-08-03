Bayley: “La mia vecchia gimmick della ‘hugger’? Non la rivedrete più” (Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Nella prima fase della sua carriera in WWE Bayley è stata un “tipica” babyface con la sua gimmick della hugger. Il suo ingresso in scena era accompagnato da gonfiabili e lei regalava abbracci a tutti. Nell’autunno del 2019 un clamoroso turn heel che diede nuova linfa al sua carriera portandola ad un regno da SmackDown Women’s Champion che durò ben 380 giorni. “Sono cresciuta” Durante un recente intervista con Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley ha parlato della possibilità di rivederla nei panni della “hugger”, la sua vecchia gimmick di inizio carriera. Ecco la sua risposta: “No. Sono cambiata. Sono cresciuta. Ho chiuso con quella gimmick. Non ci sono possibilità. Non si può tornare indietro solo perché è stato divertente. È vero ci sono nuovi bambini. Ma avranno altri per cui tifare e con cui identificarsi. Tocca ad altri svolgere quel compito”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
