Bayley | La mia vecchia gimmick della ‘hugger’? Non la rivedrete più

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Nella prima fasesua carriera in WWEè stata un “tipica” babyface con la suahugger. Il suo ingresso in scena era accompagnato da gonfiabili e lei regalava abbracci a tutti. Nell’autunno del 2019 un clamoroso turn heel che diede nuova linfa al sua carriera portandola ad un regno da SmackDown Women’s Champion che durò ben 380 giorni. “Sono cresciuta” Durante un recente intervista con Sportskeeda Wrestling,ha parlatopossibilità di rivederla nei panni“hugger”, la suadi inizio carriera. Ecco la sua risposta: “No. Sono cambiata. Sono cresciuta. Ho chiuso con quella. Non ci sono possibilità. Non si può tornare indietro solo perché è stato divertente. È vero ci sono nuovi bambini. Ma avranno altri per cui tifare e con cui identificarsi. Tocca ad altri svolgere quel compito”.