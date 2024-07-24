NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team Joins Vantage UK for "Reborn a Trader" Brand Campaign (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets), has released an exciting new video in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team as part of the "Rethink" phase of its "Reborn a Trader" Brand Campaign. Filmed at the Sweet Lamb Motorsport Complex as part of the Extreme E Test, this video is now available on Vantage UK's official Youtube channel. The "Can't See, Can't Hear, Can't Talk Challenge" features NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team members tackling a task with specific sensory restrictions. Mattias Ekström was blindfolded, the number one mechanic wore noise-cancelling headphones, and Cristina Gutierrez had her mouth covered so she could not speak. As part of the challenge, the Team collaborated on a tire change, showcasing their ability to rethink strategies and work together.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
