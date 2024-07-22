Rob Reiner fornisce aggiornamenti sul sequel di “This Is Spinal Tap” (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Rob Reiner ha offerto un aggiornamento sullo stato del tanto atteso sequel di “This Is Spinal Tap”. Parlando con Deadline, Reiner ha condiviso che le riprese del progetto, iniziate all’inizio dell’anno, sono ormai quasi concluse. La proiezione per familiari e amici è prevista per agosto, seguita dalla presentazione ai distributori a settembre. “Sta andando bene. La nostra prima proiezione per la nostra famiglia e i nostri amici sarà probabilmente ad agosto,” ha dichiarato Reiner. “E poi a settembre, inizieremo a mostrarlo ai distributori, e speriamo di farlo uscire in tarda primavera o all’inizio dell’estate del prossimo anno.” Le riprese del tanto atteso “This Is Spinal Tap 2” sono quasi terminate L’annuncio di un sequel di “This Is Spinal Tap” è stato fatto nel maggio 2022, con una data di uscita inizialmente prevista per il 19 marzo 2024.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
