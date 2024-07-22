JOHNSON CONTROLS ENHANCES EFFICIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY OF EIGHT PARIS OLYMPIC VENUES (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) PARIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
As the PARIS OLYMPICs 2024 is about to get underway, millions of fans will travel to the French capital city to attend one of the world's largest sporting events. Thanks to the latest technology from JOHNSON CONTROLS (NYSE: JCI), they will enjoy a more comfortable experience at some of the smartest and most energy-efficient stadiums on the continent. By integrating advanced building automation systems, HVAC and fire suppression technologies across EIGHT VENUES, the company not only is helping the International OLYMPIC Committee prioritize safety and operational EFFICIENCY but also is contributing to the Committee's ambitious goal of reducing the event's carbon footprint by 50% compared to previous Games. Achieving this goal required making the building infrastructure behind the games' VENUES more energy efficient and sustainable.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
