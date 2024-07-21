LIVE – Nadal-Borges, finale Atp Bastad 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Nadal-Borges, incontro valevole per la finale del torneo ATP 250 di Bastad 2024 (terra battuta). Il campione maiorchino, dopo la maratona di quattro ore portata a casa contro l’argentino Mariano Navone, in semifinale ha posto fine in altri tre set al percorso del qualificato croato Duje Ajdukovic. Tra lui ed il trofeo c’è il top sessanta portoghese, giustiziere del nostro Andrea Pellegrino al primo round e che nel penultimo atto ha annientato il tennista albiceleste Thiago Agustin Tirante. Tra i due giocatori si tratta del primo scontro diretto della carriera a qualsiasi LIVEllo, con l’iberico che partirà favorito secondo i bookmakers. Sarà fondamentale capire se Nadal avrà smaltito le fatiche dei due giorni precedenti, in cui è rimasto in campo per più di sei ore. In palio per il ventidue volte vincitore Slam c’è il primo titolo dopo più di due anni.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
