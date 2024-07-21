LIVE – Nadal-Borges finale Atp Bastad 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per ladel torneo ATP 250 di(terra battuta). Il campione maiorchino, dopo la maratona di quattro ore portata a casa contro l’argentino Mariano Navone, in semiha posto fine in altri tre set al percorso del qualificato croato Duje Ajdukovic. Tra lui ed il trofeo c’è il top sessanta portoghese, giustiziere del nostro Andrea Pellegrino al primo round e che nel penultimo atto ha annientato il tennista albiceleste Thiago Agustin Tirante. Tra i due giocatori si tratta del primo scontro diretto della carriera a qualsiasillo, con l’iberico che partirà favorito secondo i bookmakers. Sarà fondamentale capire seavrà smaltito le fatiche dei due giorni precedenti, in cui è rimasto in campo per più di sei ore. In palio per il ventidue volte vincitore Slam c’è il primo titolo dopo più di due anni.