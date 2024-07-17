Golf, Barracuda Championship 2024: quattro azzurri negli Stati Uniti (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) quattro Golfisti italiani parteciperanno al Barracuda Championship 2024, di scena dal 18 al 21 luglio presso il Tahoe Mountain Club. L’evento si disputerà con la formula stableford modificata, l’unico in stagione con questa modalità, ed è arrivato alla ventiseiesima edizione; gli italiani protagonisti negli Stati Uniti saranno Edoardo Molinari, Lorenzo Scalise, Andrea Pavan e Francesco Laporta, reduci dall’Isco Championships, altro torneo a stelle e strisce. In ottica generale, sotto i riflettori i padroni di casa Daniel Berger, Lanto Griffin, Nick Watney, Joel Dahmen, Luke List e Charley Hoffman, volenterosi di far bene sul prato amico. Attenzione inoltre a Chez Reavie, a sua volta americano, campione al ‘The Open’ nel 2022. Gli azzurri sopra citati, dal canto loro, proveranno a offrire le migliori prestazioni possibili e farsi notare in territorio statunitense da outsider.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- 2024 Barracuda Championship odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions from golf model that's called 13 majors - Most of the golf world is focused on Scotland this week, but golf fans still have plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2024 barracuda championship as well. It is the lone PGA Tour event of the ... cbssports
- Chargel Announces Two On-Site Samplings at Signature California-Based Races: The San Francisco Marathon and Barracuda Championship - Chargel®, a first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy before any workout with zero caffeine, today announced its July ... finance.yahoo
- Andy Sullivan tee times, live stream, TV coverage | Barracuda Championship, July 18-21 - barracuda championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, CA is taking place July 18-21, and Andy Sullivan is one of the competitors looking to take down the tournament ... golfweek.usatoday
Video Golf BarracudaVideo Golf Barracuda