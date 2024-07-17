Golf Barracuda Championship 2024 | quattro azzurri negli Stati Uniti

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024)isti italiani parteciperanno al, di scena dal 18 al 21 luglio presso il Tahoe Mountain Club. L’evento si disputerà con la formula stableford modificata, l’unico in stagione con questa modalità, ed è arrivato alla ventiseiesima edizione; gli italiani protagonistisaranno Edoardo Molinari, Lorenzo Scalise, Andrea Pavan e Francesco Laporta, reduci dall’Iscos, altro torneo a stelle e strisce. In ottica generale, sotto i riflettori i padroni di casa Daniel Berger, Lanto Griffin, Nick Watney, Joel Dahmen, Luke List e Charley Hoffman, volenterosi di far bene sul prato amico. Attenzione inoltre a Chez Reavie, a sua volta americano, campione al ‘The Open’ nel 2022. Glisopra citati, dal canto loro, proveranno a offrire le migliori prestazioni possibili e farsi notare in territorio statunitense da outsider.