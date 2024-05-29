MultiVersus è GRATIS per tutti su PC e Console (Di mercoledì 29 maggio 2024) Warner Bros. Games ha sollevato il sipario su un nuovo regno dei combattimenti, presentando al mondo MultiVersus, un platform fighter free-to-play che promette di incantare e coinvolgere giocatori di tutte le Console. Il gioco, sviluppato da Player First Games con il sostegno di Warner Bros. Games San Diego, è finalmente disponibile su un’ampia gamma di piattaforme, comprese le Console PlayStation e Xbox, insieme a PC tramite Steam ed Epic Games Store. Con il supporto completo per il cross-play e il cross-progression, i giocatori possono sfidarsi e progredire indipendentemente dalla piattaforma scelta, ampliando così l’arena dei combattimenti a una scala senza precedenti. Avete già saputo delle novità sul sistema economico presente in MultiVersus? MultiVersus – Gamerbrain.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
-
MultiVersus Guide – How to Unlock All CharactersAfter a year of waiting, multiversus is back and better than ever with new characters to unlock. Prior to the game shutting down, it had 23 characters during the Open Beta. Now with Season 1's launch, ... clutchpoints
-
Multiversus "Not available in your region" error explained: All available regions and moreThe free-to-play fighting game multiversus has returned after close to a year of inactivity. The title includes many characters from the Warner Bros. msn
-
MultiVersus è GRATIS per tutti su PC e ConsoleWarner Bros. Games ha sollevato il sipario su un nuovo regno dei combattimenti, presentando al mondo multiversus, un platform fighter free-to-play che ... gamerbrain
Video MultiVersus GRATISVideo MultiVersus GRATIS