Jensen Huang tra le 100 persone più influenti del 2024 secondo Time

Jensen Huang

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a webmagazine24©

Fonte : webmagazine24
Jensen Huang tra le 100 persone più influenti del 2024 secondo Time (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) – Jensen Huang, fondatore e Ceo di Nvidia, è il personaggio del momento nel mondo della tecnologia. Noto per il suo spirito imprenditoriale e la sua capacità di innovazione, Huang è stato nominato dalla prestigiosa rivista Time come uno delle 100 persone più influenti del 2024, dopo aver ricevuto lo stesso riconoscimento già nel L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato.
Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24

Jensen Huang tra le 100 persone più influenti del 2024 secondo Time

Jensen Huang tra le 100 persone più influenti del 2024 secondo Time - la storia di Jensen Huang, CEO di Nvidia, il suo impatto sull'industria dei chip e dell'intelligenza artificiale, e le sue lezioni sulla resilienza e l'innovazione.adnkronos

Mark Zuckerberg Spills The Beans On His Bromance With Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'Hell Yeah, Let's Make Cheesesteaks' - Mark Zuckerberg has revealed the "secret ingredient" behind his close friendship with the "Godfather of GPU" Jensen Huang.benzinga

After gaining over 200% in 12 months, what’s next for Nvidia stock - Oliver thinks Nvidia stock could be as enduring an investment as Amazon. Even given the valuation risks, he says he wants to own a piece. The post After gaining over 200% in 12 months, what’s next for ...uk.finance.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Jensen Huang
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.