Daily Crown: re Carlo, 'forza e determinazione Ucraina continuano a ispirare' (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) Londra, 24 feb. (Adnkronos) - Re Carlo III ha elogiato la “determinazione e la forza” del popolo ucraino, affermando di essere “fortemente incoraggiato” dagli sforzi del Regno Unito nel sostenere l'Ucraina. In un messaggio in occasione del secondo anniversario dell'invasione russa, il sovrano ha detto: "La determinazione e la forza del popolo ucraino continuano a ispirare, mentre l'attacco non provocato alla loro terra, alle loro vite e ai loro mezzi di sussistenza entra nel terzo, tragico, anno". "Nonostante le tremende difficoltà e il dolore inflitto loro - ha continuato Carlo - gli ucraini continuano a mostrare eroismo. Il loro è vero valore, di fronte ad un'aggressività indescrivibile. L'ho percepito personalmente ...
