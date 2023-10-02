Comfort e tecnologia con le pompe di caloreAllerta Cisco Talos: il cybercrime cresce anche a causa dell’IAL’ OLIMPICO DI ATENE 2004 CHIUSO! POTREBBE CROLLARE IL TETTOOmicidio a Roma: Figlio in stato di fermo per la morte della madre ...KIM KARDASHIAN HA INDOSSATO PASQUALE BRUNI Incendio su traghetto da Lampedusa a Porto Empedocle: Evacuazione ...Tale e Quale Show: Cristiano Malgioglio Critica Pamela Prati, ma Lei ...Quarto Grado: Viviana Pifferi Svela la Verità Inquietante sulla ...Tale e Quale Show: Un Duello Epico tra Lorenzo Licitra e Ilaria ...Tragedia a Castelfiorentino: Il Presunto Autore del Femminicidio, ...Ultime Blog

MedAlliance Acquired by Cordis for up to USD 1 135 Billion

MedAlliance Acquired

MedAlliance Acquired by Cordis for up to USD 1.135 Billion (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 2, 2023/PRNewswire/

 Swiss-based medical technology company MedAlliance has been Acquired by Cordis for a 2022 investment of $35M and a 2023 upfront closing payment of $200M, together with regulatory achievement milestones of up to $125M and commercial milestones of up to $775M through 2029, for a total consideration of up to $1.135 BillionCordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technologies.  MedAlliance's innovative and revolutionary sustained sirolimus drug-eluting balloon (DEB) program, SELUTION SLR™ (Sustained Limus Release), has provided a flagship product family which complements Cordis' existing product portfolio, together with their sales, marketing and ...
