MedAlliance Acquired by Cordis for up to USD 1.135 Billion

Swiss-based medical technology company MedAlliance has been Acquired by Cordis for a 2022 investment of $35M and a 2023 upfront closing payment of $200M, together with regulatory achievement milestones of up to $125M and commercial milestones of up to $775M through 2029, for a total consideration of up to $1.135 Billion. Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technologies. MedAlliance's innovative and revolutionary sustained sirolimus drug-eluting balloon (DEB) program, SELUTION SLR™ (Sustained Limus Release), has provided a flagship product family which complements Cordis' existing product portfolio, together with their sales, marketing and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
