MedAlliance Acquired by Cordis for up to USD 1.135 Billion

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 2, 2023/PRNewswire/Swiss-based medical technology companyhas beenbyfor a 2022 investment of $35M and a 2023 upfront closing payment of $200M, together with regulatory achievement milestones of up to $125M and commercial milestones of up to $775M through 2029, for a total consideration of up to $1.135is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technologies.'s innovative and revolutionary sustained sirolimus drug-eluting balloon (DEB) program, SELUTION SLR™ (Sustained Limus Release), has provided a flagship product family which complements' existing product portfolio, together with their sales, marketing and ...