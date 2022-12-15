CES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...MultiVersus: arriva il Black Adam Dwayne Johnson e una nuova mappa a ...Private Division festeggia il 5° anniversario e annuncia la ...Polaroid le idee regalo perfette per NataleDead Space - i programmatori di parlano di un'atmosfera terrificanteHunt: Showdown - Arriva il nuovo evento live “Devil's Moon”Overwatch 2 - festività, amicizia e un Magico InvernoGTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars ora disponibileUltime Blog

“A Hollywood High” | Duran Duran live in Los Angeles in streaming

Hollywood High
“A Hollywood High”, Duran Duran live in Los Angeles in streaming (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) Dal 18 dicembre al 2 gennaio il lungometraggio-documentario-concerto dei Duran Duran per festeggiare l’ingresso nella Rock & Roll Hall of Fame A seguito dell’entrata della band nella prestigiosa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Durante la cerimonia presso il Los Angeles Microsoft Theater all’inizio di questo mese, il lungometraggio-documentario-concerto dei Duran Duran ha toccato 34 paesi in un vasto circuito cinematografico, tra cui il leggendario Dolby Theatre a Los Angeles e il Vue West End Theatre di Londra. Ora “A Hollywood High” arriva finalmente a tutti tramite lo streaming Premium sulla piattaforma Veeps. Da domenica 18 ...
