TENCELTM and RCGD Global bring eco-couture to the spotlight at the US and UK premieres of AVATAR | The Way of Water

TENCELTM and
TENCEL(TM) and RCGD Global bring eco-couture to the spotlight at the US and UK premieres of "AVATAR: The Way of Water" (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) LENZING, Austria, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

TENCEL™ joined forces with RCGD Global once again to spotlight eco-couture on the red carpet of the "AVATAR: The Way of Water" premiere. Dressed in bespoke outfits and carrying items made from TENCEL™ branded fibers and TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn, Zoe Saldaña, Henry Cavill, Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron represented RCGD Global on the red carpet, following the organization's newly launched sustainable style guide. "TENCEL™ has a long-standing partnership with RCGD Global to promote eco-couture at the Oscars. We are proud to extend the collaboration to other red carpets and further promote the adoption of sustainable materials in luxury fashion and ...
