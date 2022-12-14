TENCELTM and RCGD Global bring eco-couture to the spotlight at the US and UK premieres of AVATAR | The Way of Water

TENCEL(TM) and RCGD Global bring eco-couture to the spotlight at the US and UK premieres of "AVATAR: The Way of Water" (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) LENZING, Austria, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TENCEL™ joined forces with RCGD Global once again to spotlight eco-couture on the red carpet of the "AVATAR: The Way of Water" premiere. Dressed in bespoke outfits and carrying items made from TENCEL™ branded fibers and TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn, Zoe Saldaña, Henry Cavill, Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron represented RCGD Global on the red carpet, following the organization's newly launched sustainable style guide. "TENCEL™ has a long-standing partnership with RCGD Global to promote eco-couture at the Oscars. We are proud to extend the collaboration to other red carpets and further promote the adoption of sustainable materials in luxury fashion and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TENCEL™ joined forces with RCGD Global once again to spotlight eco-couture on the red carpet of the "AVATAR: The Way of Water" premiere. Dressed in bespoke outfits and carrying items made from TENCEL™ branded fibers and TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn, Zoe Saldaña, Henry Cavill, Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron represented RCGD Global on the red carpet, following the organization's newly launched sustainable style guide. "TENCEL™ has a long-standing partnership with RCGD Global to promote eco-couture at the Oscars. We are proud to extend the collaboration to other red carpets and further promote the adoption of sustainable materials in luxury fashion and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TENCEL(TM) and RCGD Global bring eco - couture to the spotlight at the US and UK premieres of 'AVATAR: The Way of Water'View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/tenceltm - and - rcgd - global - bring - eco - couture - to - the - spotlight - at - the - us - and - uk - premieres - of - avatar - ... Verso Cittanova-Catania: 22 rossazzurri a disposizione di mister Ferraro siciliareport.it
JT Group Recognized on CDP's "Climate Change A List" for the 4th Consecutive YearJapan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit organization CDP. JT achieved a place on CDP's ...
TENCEL(TM) and RCGD Global bring eco-couture to the spotlight at the US and UK premieres of "AVATAR: The Way of Water"TENCELtm joined forces with RCGD Global once again to spotlight eco-couture on the red carpet of the "AVATAR: The Way of Water" premiere. Dressed in bespoke outfits and carrying items made from ...
TENCELTM andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TENCELTM and