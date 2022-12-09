TerraPay wins the 'Best use of data' award at the prestigious Banking Tech Awards 2022 (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The renowned Banking Tech awards awarded TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, with the 'Best use of data' award for the year 2022. Over the last 23 years, the Banking Tech awards has been recognising and honouring excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, along with the people who make it happen. The 'Best Use of data' award recognises TerraPay's commitment to building innovative payment solutions for partners and empowering them with efficiency, security, transparency, and the power of data. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
