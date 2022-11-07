OpenWay to Participate in G20 Summit in Indonesia to Share Expertise on Digital Economic Security and Resilience (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) BRUSSELS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
OpenWay, a leading global developer of Digital payment software platforms, today announced that its CEO Pavel Gubin will join the G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, on November 13-16. The G20 Summit will include an official forum for the dialogue between the leaders of the G20 member states and the global business community. Pavel Gubin will be among a select group of CEOs from the world's leading companies who will join the G20 Summit to discuss the most significant challenges and opportunities of our time, Share their insights and discuss future international policies and initiatives with the participating Heads of State. This year's Summit program includes sessions, conversations and discussions with U.S. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
