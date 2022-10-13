Ultime Blog

Midea Globally Debuts Energy-Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco-Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning

Midea Globally
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Midea Globally Debuts Energy-Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco-Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) - NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 World-leading home appliance manufacturer Midea Group (000333SZ) will debut the unique Concept that combines Comfort and Energy efficiency: TESSERACTION, at Chillventa 2022, the world's leading exhibition for refrigeration technology. Created exclusively by Midea, TESSERACTION is a Concept integrating hyper dimensional technologies to Create the Intelligent Eco-Comfort home air-Conditioning Experience. As a pioneer in improving the Energy efficiency of air conditioners, Midea has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to creating an innovative ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Midea Globally Debuts Energy - Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco - Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919225/TESSERACTION.jpg Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919348/TESSER_1.mp4 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/midea - globally -...

Midea Globally Debuts Energy - Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco - Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919225/TESSERACTION.jpg Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919348/TESSER_1.mp4 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/midea - globally -... Agrifood Magazine - 12/10/2022  siciliareport.it

Midea Group: Midea Globally Debuts Energy-Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco-Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning

World-leading home appliance manufacturer Midea Group (000333SZ) will debut the unique concept that combines comfort and energy efficiency: ...

Midea Globally Debuts Energy-Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco-Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading home appliance manufacturer Midea Group (000333SZ) will debut the unique concept that ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Midea Globally
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Midea Globally Midea Globally Debuts Energy Efficient