GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES | MADEIRA HOSTS THE FINAL OF THE TRAIL WORLD CUP

GOLDEN TRAIL
GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES: MADEIRA HOSTS THE FINAL OF THE TRAIL WORLD CUP (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) ANNECY, France, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 After 6 thrilling legs in Europe and the United States, the WORLD's best TRAIL runners head to MADEIRA for the last week in October for the MADEIRA Ocean & TRAILs Stage Race, the FINAL of the GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES. 30 elite runners chasing one title From 26th to 31st October on the island of MADEIRA, the top 30 men and top 30 women in the general rankings will race at the MADEIRA Ocean&TRAILs, the grand FINAL of the GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES after the season's six legs. One ...
