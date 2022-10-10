WWE: Brock Lesnar potrebbe apparire questa notte a Raw (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) Non si hanno notizie di Brock Lesnar dalla sua sconfitta a SummerSlam contro Roman Reigns nel Last Man Standing Match che ha chiuso l’evento: The Beast Incarnate, in quell’occasione, ha sollevato il ring utilizzando un escavatore suscitando lo stupore tra i fan di tutto il mondo. L’ex WWE Champion dovrebbe apparire anche a Crown Jewel il prossimo mese, ma non sappiamo ancora chi affronterà, per questo il wrestler potrebbe tornare molto presto e potrebbe farlo già stanotte durante la Season Premiere di Raw. Le ultime notizie A rilanciare la notizia di un possibile ritorno di Lensar è stato PW Insider, che ha scritto:“Chiamatela una mia “intuizione”, ma non sarei stupito dal ritorno di Brock Lensar per la Season Premiere di Raw di stasera. ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Dalla UFC alla WWE: Daniel Cormier prenderà parte a Extreme RulesLa presenza di Daniel Cormier potrebbe portare anche a un confronto con Brock Lesnar, da tempo stuzzicato e mai realizzatosi. Dove vedere WWE Extreme Rules Extreme Rules sarà visibile in diretta e in ...
WWE, intervista a Drew McIntyre: 'Pronto per detronizzare Roman Reigns'...recente annuncio di NXT Europe La redenzione di Drew McIntyre Lo scozzese vinse per la prima volta in carriera il WWE Championship nel main event della seconda notte di WrestleMania 36 contro Brock ... FOTO: Brock Lesnar sfoggia un nuovo look mentre è assente dalla WWE Zona Wrestling
Daniel Cormier Open to Match vs. Brock Lesnar in WWE After Extreme Rules AppearanceThe 43-year-old told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press that he would be interested in a match against WWE Superstar and fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Cormier noted that he ...
Could Brock Lesnar return to WWE in the season premiere of RawLately we have learned that Brock Lesnar will fight at Crown Jewel 2022, although at the moment it has not been officially announced, and that I would not have a fight in the United States until Day 1 ...
WWE BrockSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Brock