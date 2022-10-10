Incidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchWarner Bros. nuovo gameplay trailer di Games Gotham KnightsMaratona di Chicago 2022: la diretta streaming domenica 9 ottobreMagic: The Gathering - Entra in un carnevale cosmico con UnfinityUltime Blog

Pierre Fabre is taking a minority stake | via its dedicated investment subsidiary Pierre Fabre Invest | in Gennisium Pharma | an innovative company specializing in medicines for premature newborns and niche markets

Pierre Fabre is taking a minority stake, via its dedicated investment subsidiary Pierre Fabre Invest, in Gennisium Pharma, an innovative company specializing in medicines for premature newborns and niche markets (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) CASTRES, France and VITROLLES, France, Oct. 10, 2022/PRNewswire/

The Pierre Fabre Group and Gennisium Pharma have announced an agreement whereby Pierre Fabre takes a minority stake in Gennisium through its dedicated Investment subsidiary Pierre Fabre Invest. Gennisium's company mission is to provide newborn patients with suitable medicines, based on affordable prices and with global reach. To this end, Gennisium is looking to reposition known ...
