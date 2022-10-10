Pierre Fabre is taking a minority stake, via its dedicated investment subsidiary Pierre Fabre Invest, in Gennisium Pharma, an innovative company specializing in medicines for premature newborns and niche markets (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) CASTRES, France and VITROLLES, France, Oct. 10, 2022/PRNewswire/
The Pierre Fabre Group and Gennisium Pharma have announced an agreement whereby Pierre Fabre takes a minority stake in Gennisium through its dedicated Investment subsidiary Pierre Fabre Invest. Gennisium's company mission is to provide newborn patients with suitable medicines, based on affordable prices and with global reach. To this end, Gennisium is looking to reposition known ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
