McCain Foods Acquires Scelta Products

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) The acquisition will fuel future growth in the global prepared appetizers market to meet customer and consumer demand TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/has acquired, adding the Netherlands-based producer of frozento its growing family of delicious, prepared vegetable appetizer product offerings. The deal closed on September 8, 2022 and represents a significant investment that will fuel's growth and expansion in the frozen vegetable appetizer space. Despite the turmoil and uncertainty in the post-COVID world,continues to look for opportunities to grow and invest with acquisitions that align with its business values and global leadership position.marks the latest ...