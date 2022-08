Calling young innovators and entrepreneurs! Nestlé launches new Youth Entrepreneurship Platform

(Di giovedì 25 agosto 2022) - VEVEY, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/As part of its GlobalInitiative,today launched the(YEP), a new digitalforand entrepreneurs who want to learn new knowledge and skills, test an idea or grow their businesses, in areas ranging from food science and technology to the development of products and services – including regenerative agriculture and sustainable packaging. YEP brings together all's existing innovation initiatives and programs in one place. Thegivesaccess to TheAcademy ...

Comune di Bari

...nurture the next generation of STEM leaders-especiallywomen and minorities-focused on aerospace. Contacts Shawn Flaherty, 703 - 554 - 3609 Articoli correlati TNS Public Safety Branded...Interested in how to improve the world through technology from aage, Curry taught himself to ... Contacts Annie Fink annie@bospar.com Articoli correlati TNS Public Safety BrandedWins ... Legal Young City: domani all’Urban Center la conferenza stampa di lancio della call per la creazione del network - Ufficio stampa e comunicati As part of its Global Youth Initiative, Nestlé today launched the Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform (YEP), a new digital platform for young innovators and entrepreneurs who want to learn new ...Students across Hertfordshire and the county are opening up their GCSE results this morning (Thursday, August 24). As the summer draws to an end, many teens will be facing a nail-biting morning as ...