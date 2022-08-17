5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Ultime Blog

Das Keyboard: presentata la nuova tastiera MacTigr (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) L‘azienda Das Keyboard presenta la sua nuova tastiera MacTigr. Una tastiera meccanica a basso profilo per Mac Das Keyboard (clicca qui per maggiori info sull’azienda), leader nelle tastiere meccaniche, ha annunciato oggi l’introduzione di MacTigr. Questa, è una moderna tastiera meccanica a basso profilo progettata per Mac. La nuova MacTigr ha un design elegante e moderno realizzato con componenti di altissima qualità per creare la migliore esperienza di digitazione su Mac. Il MacTigr è dotato di tasti specifici per Mac, interruttori meccanici Cherry MX a basso profilo Red e copritasti PBT a doppio scatto a basso profilo. Ed ancora, hub USB-C superspeed a 2 porte, manopola del volume, pulsante di ...
