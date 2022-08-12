Eleglide Launches a New E-Scooter - Coozy (Di venerdì 12 agosto 2022) PARIS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Eleglide, an innovator in electric Scooters and bikes, is introducing a new Scooter - Coozy. The name - Coozy - is a combination of "cool" and "cozy", indicating that it'll make people look cool and feel cozy on their ride. CoozyDesigned for commuters, Coozy features a minimalist look. It has a dark body with a hidden kickstand, a built-in dashboard and a built-in headlight. To make it look even simpler, most wires are covered in the shield. Coozy's simple and cool look can easily match your work attire. With a 350W motor, Coozy can reach a maximum power of 540W and a maximum speed of 25km/h. The 450Wh battery enables it to run 50-55km on a full charge, longer than most commuter ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
