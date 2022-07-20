ABCAM PLC First Half Trading Update (Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) CAMBRIDGE, England, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ABCAM plc ("ABCAM", "Company", "Group") (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today provides the following Trading Update for the six-month period ending 30 June 2022. The Company will release its full results for the six-month period on 12 September 2022. The Group expects to report total revenues for the six-month period of approximately £185 million, representing 19% growth (including Biovision) at constant exchange rates (CER)1 and 23% on a reported basis. Revenue growth continues to be driven by in-house catalogue sales resulting in gross margin expansion. As the multi-year period of growth investments begins to moderate, we anticipate delivering operating efficiencies enabling year-over-year adjusted operating ...Leggi su iltempo
Abcam: Appointment of Vice President of Investor RelationsCAMBRIDGE, England, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Abcam plc ("Abcam," "Company," "Group") (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today announces the appointment of Tommy Thomas as Vice President of ...
Abcam the most awarded company at 2022 industry awards...Antibody Supplier of the Year - Highly Commended Supplier Succeeding in Cancer Research - Highly Commended Supplier Succeeding in Sars - Cov - 2 research - Highly Commended About Abcam plc As a ... Il mercato dei microarray tissutali assisterà a una robusta espansione per tutto il periodo di previsione 2022-2028| Abcam plc, Asterand Bioscience, Auria Biopankki, Externautics, Novus Biologicals – BrianzaDonna BrianzaDonna
ABCAM PLC First Half Trading UpdateAbcam plc ("Abcam", "Company", "Group") (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today provides the following trading update for the six-month period ...
