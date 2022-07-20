ABCAM PLC First Half Trading Update

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) CAMBRIDGE, England, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/plc ("", "Company", "Group") (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today provides the followingfor the six-month period ending 30 June 2022. The Company will release its full results for the six-month period on 12 September 2022. The Group expects to report total revenues for the six-month period of approximately £185 million, representing 19% growth (including Biovision) at constant exchange rates (CER)1 and 23% on a reported basis. Revenue growth continues to be driven by in-house catalogue sales resulting in gross margin expansion. As the multi-year period of growth investments begins to moderate, we anticipate delivering operating efficiencies enabling year-over-year adjusted operating ...