AEW Dark Elevation 13 07 2022

AEW Dark
Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Savanah in Georgia in ...

Commenta
AEW Dark Elevation 13.07.2022 (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, diversi i match disputati a Savanah in Georgia in concomitanza con la puntata di Dynamite. Ecco i risultati: Bobby Fish batte Blake Lee Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) battono Brittany Blake & Skye Blue Julia Hart batte Amber Nova Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) batte Leon Ruff The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Ten) battono Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes Angelico & The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) (w/The Bunny) battono ???, ??? & ???
