HeadFirst Group acquires Belgian HR-tech company ProUnity

Mutual reinforcement of tech and touch opens new perspectives HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 14, 2022 ...

HeadFirst Group acquires Belgian award-winning HR-tech company ProUnity. With this acquisition, the Group takes an important step in its internationalisation and platform strategy. HeadFirst Group triples its existing business in Belgium, gaining a prominent position among the large service providers in the field of hiring talent. Platform organisation ProUnity operates in the Belgian market as Managed Service Provider (MSP) with its own marketplace and Vendor Management System (VMS). This unique combined offer helps organisations find and manage external ...
