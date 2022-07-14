Animated Icon Betty Boop's NFT Launch of 'Boop & Frens' Marks Her First Step Into the Metaverse (Di giovedì 14 luglio 2022) New NFT Collection Will Mark the Beloved Character's Debut Into the Digital Art World LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Betty Boop fans unite as one of the most popular characters in entertainment history Boop-oop-a-Doop's Into the Metaverse. Fleischer Studios, Inc., owners of the classic character, leading brand licensing agency Global Icons, LLC, and XLABEL the Web3 brand consultancy have teamed up to Launch 'Boop &; Frens,' an exclusive NFT collection focused on bringing together Betty Boop's worldwide fan community. The collection is a tribute to the character who has long been a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
