The future is now (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Tante ipotesi su chi avrebbe vinto il Money in the Bank ladder match, ma alla fine a spuntarla è stato un wrestler che neanche doveva parteciparvi: Theory è stato infatti aggiunto a sorpresa e ora ha la possibilità di diventare campione del mondo. È la scelta giusta? Personalmente apprezzo molto il giovane talento statunitense, che non ha grosse carenze nei vari campi richiesti ai main eventer. Sia al ring che al microfono sa il fatto suo, ha pure un buon look per sfondare, ha quindi un gran potenziale ma occhio a non bruciare le tappe. I segmenti con il boss della compagnia, l'interazione con Stone Cold, il titolo degli Stati Uniti, il segmento con Cena e ora la valigetta sono tanti step che stanno dando vita a un bel percorso. Il salto di qualità più grande sarebbe il mettere alla vita la cintura da campione mondiale, ma quando accadrà? Il fatto che i due titoli più ... Leggi su zonawrestling

