MARATHON DU MONT-BLANC | MORE THAN 2 | 000 RUNNERS ON THE SLOPES OF EUROPE' S HIGHEST PEAK

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) 26 JUNE 2022, Start 7.30 AM, 42 KM, 2,540 M elevation gain ANNECY, France, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/From the centre of Chamonix,an capital of mountaineering at the foot of, 2,000 courageous trailset off along the route of thedu, 2nd round of the Golden World Trail Series, on Sunday 26th June. Chamonix, the capital of trail running The ser made it clear before the start: Chamonix-ispopular for its summer activitiesfor its winter season. And when you look at the playground unfurling in front the the 2,000 participants in thedu2022, you ...