VIDEO: Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan messo off screen dopo il licenziamento, ora ‘dorme con i pesci’ (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, uno dei due scagnozzi di Tony D’Angelo, è stato recentemente licenziato dalla WWE per violazione del Wellness Program della federazione. Siccome erano stati registrati alcuni episodi di NXT, il giovane wrestler è apparso in tv anche dopo il licenziamento e solo nella puntata di ieri notte si è arrivati a giustificare in chiave storyline la sua uscita di scena. Durante la puntata, infatti, è andato in onda un segmento in cui sono state rivelate le sorti di Donovan. E’ stato fatto fuori per aver tradito “The Don”. Ora dorme con i pesci. “La fine” di Troy Donovan Durante la puntata di NXT di ieri notte è andato in scena un segmento VIDEO con il quale è stata spiegata in chiave storyline l’uscita di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Pubblicità
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE VIDEO: Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan messo off screen dopo il licenziamento, ora 'dorme con i pesci' -… - troy_mclube : RT @gieipeg1: Quando finisci i compiti troppo presto e ti annoi - troy_mclube : RT @gieipeg1: Avere un bel twinkino brillo nel letto -
Vanessa Hudgens è tornata nella scuola di 'High School Musical'La star ha documentato la sua visita speciale postando un video su Instagram che puoi vedere qui , ... Considerando che di recente Zac Efron , lo storico interprete di Troy Bolton , si era dichiarato ...
Intel Arc A380 dietro GTX 1650 e RX 6400 anche nei test ufficialiIn titoli come The Witcher 3, Total War: Troy, Naraka Bladepoint e F1 2021, la Arc A380 si ... la scheda batte entrambe le avversarie sui test di transcodifica video HandBrake, mentre è leggermente ... Vanessa Hudgens torna alla East High di High School Musical Daninseries
ITV This Morning fans issue demand as Holly and Phil's boss appearsHolly and Phil were in stitches, but were suddenly taken aback when a blonde woman walked through the doors. As Troy said: "Welcome to the television centre, madam", Holly and Phil shouted: "That's ...
Jalen Ramsey Drops Hilarious Video Sounding Totally High After Shoulder Surgery (VIDEO)Jalen Ramsey was certainly in the clouds after having surgery. Ramsey went under the knife for some offseason maintenance before the start of the 2022 season. The Rams All-Pro cornerback had shoulder ...
VIDEO TroySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Troy