VIDEO | Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan messo off screen dopo il licenziamento | ora ‘dorme con i pesci’

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022)“Two, uno dei due scagnozzi di Tony D’Angelo, è stato recentemente licenziato dalla WWE per violazione del Wellness Program della federazione. Siccome erano stati registrati alcuni episodi di NXT, il giovane wrestler è apparso in tv ancheile solo nella puntata di ieri notte si è arrivati a giustificare in chiave storyline la sua uscita di scena. Durante la puntata, infatti, è andato in onda un segmento in cui sono state rivelate le sorti di. E’ stato fatto fuori per aver tradito “The Don”. Ora dorme con i pesci. “La fine” diDurante la puntata di NXT di ieri notte è andato in scena un segmentocon il quale è stata spiegata in chiave storyline l’uscita di ...