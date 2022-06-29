NXT: Nathan Frazer fuori per infortunio (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Continua il mese nero del wrestling: infatti, negli ultimi 30 giorni il mondo del wrestling è alle prese con decine e decine di infortuni in ogni federazione. Sebbene l‘AEW sembrerebbe la federazione più martoriata, anche in WWE non mancano i wrestler ai box e tra questi vi sono Cody Rhodes e Randy Orton, due top names della federazione. A quanto pare anche a NXT però ci sarebbero delle defezioni e nelle ultime ore è arrivata la conferma del diretto interessato: infatti, sembrerebbe che Nathan Frazer abbia riportato un infortunio non meglio specificato. fuori per qualche tempo Il wrestler britannico ha voluto informare i suoi fan direttamente su Twitter scrivendo:“Sono alle prese con un piccolo infortunio. Tornerò prima di quanto pensate”. Sebbene non sia stata specificata la natura ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Pubblicità
Cameron Grimes ha sconfitto Nathan Frazer ad NXT 2.0 The Shield Of Wrestling
Nathan Frazer Reveals That He Is Dealing With An InjuryOn June 28, Nathan Frazer took to Twitter and revealed that he is currently dealing with an injury. That said, he promises to be back soon. At this time it is unknown what type of injury Frazer ...
Nathan Frazer Out Of Action With Undisclosed InjuryNathan Frazer made a name for himself in NXT UK where he put on classics against the likes of Walter and NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov. He made his ...
NXT NathanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT Nathan