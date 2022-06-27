Maimo launches the stylish smartwatch Watch R worldwide

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) SHANGHAI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the international smart wearable products company which was founded by company 70mai, unveiled the newR. TheR is aand well-designed smartthat has 6 unique colors, 100+ creativefaces, with powerful fitness and health tracking features that gives users a whole fashionable and advanced smart wearing experience. Fashion & Ergonomic Design: Offered in 3colors: Black, Ivory, Navy together with additional 3 eye-catching strap colors: Pumpkin, Olive and Cornflower,R matches any fashion and fitness users' personality or style. The stainless steel finish is designed for a shiny and high-end ...