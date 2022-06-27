Maimo launches the stylish smartwatch Watch R worldwide (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) SHANGHAI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Maimo, the international smart wearable products company which was founded by company 70mai, unveiled the new smartWatch - Maimo Watch R. The Watch R is a stylish and well-designed smart Watch that has 6 unique colors, 100+ creative Watch faces, with powerful fitness and health tracking features that gives users a whole fashionable and advanced smart wearing experience. Fashion & Ergonomic Design: Offered in 3 Watch colors: Black, Ivory, Navy together with additional 3 eye-catching strap colors: Pumpkin, Olive and Cornflower, Watch R matches any fashion and fitness users' personality or style. The stainless steel finish is designed for a shiny and high-end ...Leggi su iltempo
Maimo, the international smart wearable products company which was founded by company 70mai, unveiled the new smartWatch - Maimo Watch R. The Watch R is a stylish and well-designed smart Watch that has 6 unique colors, 100+ creative Watch faces, with powerful fitness and health tracking features that gives users a whole fashionable and advanced smart wearing experience. Fashion & Ergonomic Design: Offered in 3 Watch colors: Black, Ivory, Navy together with additional 3 eye-catching strap colors: Pumpkin, Olive and Cornflower, Watch R matches any fashion and fitness users' personality or style. The stainless steel finish is designed for a shiny and high-end ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
G7, primo giorno: annunciato programma da 600 miliardi di dollari in infrastrutture globali - Draghi a margine del G7: Dobbiamo fare di più e lo faremo: investimenti energetici nei Paesi in via di sviluppo, vaccini per l'Africa - Draghi a margine del G7: Dobbiamo RaiNews
Maimo launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maimo launches