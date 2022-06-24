VIDEO: MLW Fusion 23.06.2022 (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) La MLW e Fusion lasciano Dallas e si spostano a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In questo episodio: Myron Reed difende il MLW World Middleweight Title contro Arez e KC Navarro, mentre siamo alla resa dei conti finale fra Fatu e Krugger, in un devastante Weapon Of Mass Destruction Match: •Weapons Of Mass Destruction Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger •World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Arez •Los Maximos in action Leggi su zonawrestling
Boss Fight Studio Announces Major League Wrestling Action Figure LineThe opening of the MLW catalog of talent is huge with 1:12 ... Boss Fight Studio released a video alongside this news that teases some of what’s to come. More announcements for specific ...
MLW Fusion results: Fatu vs. Krugger Weapons of Mass Destruction matchThis week's MLW Fusion opened with a video package of how we got to tonight's Weapons of Mass Destruction match between former CONTRA Unit members Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger: blaming their loss at ...
