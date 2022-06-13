Xbox-Bethesda Showcase | Microsoft e Kojima Productions annunciano un nuovo gioco (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) I rumor si susseguivano ormai da tempo, ma ormai è certo: dal palco dell’Xbox-Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft e Kojima Productions hanno ufficializzato una collaborazione per un nuovo videogioco Hideo Kojima è sicuramente uno dei creativi più chiacchierati di tutto il mondo videoludico. Il legame con Sony viene quasi naturale, considerando l’esclusività di Death Stranding, ma è sempre opportuno tenere bene a mente che Kojima Productions non è una proprietà di Sony e l’azienda è completamente libera di collaborare e stringere accordi con altre compagnie. Per mesi e mesi si è vociferata prima un’acquisizione, poi un accordo con Microsoft e, a quanto pare, quei rumor erano decisamente ...Leggi su tuttotek
A Plague Tale Requiem: ecco quando verrà annunciata la data d'uscitaAsobo Studio , con A Plague Tale: Requiem ha fatto bella mostra di sé, prima al Tribeca Games Showcase e poi all'Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase . Una data di uscita per questo titolo action - adventure non è ancora stata fissata , ma non per molto. Focus Entertainment ha annunciato una data di uscita e un ...
Classifica italiana: Nintendo Switch Sports continua a dominare...6 KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND* - SWITCH 7 FIFA 22 - XBOX ONE 8 GRAN TURISMO 7 - PS5 9 NBA 2K22 - PS4 10 POKEMON LEGENDS: ARCEUS* - SWITCH PC 1 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 SEGA PC 3 2 DOOM ETERNAL BETHESDA ...
Xbox-Bethesda Showcase | Microsoft e Kojima Productions annunciano un nuovo giocoDal palco dell'Xbox-Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft e Kojima Productions hanno ufficializzato una collaborazione per un nuovo videogioco.
Xbox-Bethesda Showcase | Overwatch 2 sarà F2P, ecco la data d’uscita dell’early access!Dal palco dell'Xbox-Bethesda Showcase abbiamo finalmente ricevuto diverse novità e una data d'uscita per Overwatch 2 in Early Access.
