Prinx Chengshan unveils new flagship brand at Tire Cologne 2022 targeting global market amid EV transition (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Cologne, Germany, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Prinx Chengshan, the international Tire company with Chinese origin, debuted its new flagship brand Prinx at Tire Cologne 2022, from May 24 to 26, 2022. With an international product portfolio covering the Prinx, Chengshan, Austone and Fortune brands, Prinx Chengshan made quite a stir among partners, customers and the media via creative booth design and in particular, VR technologies, demonstrating bold innovation and high ambition of globalization.
Prinx Chengshan unveils new flagship brand at Tire Cologne 2022 targeting global market amid EV transitionCOLOGNE, Germany, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Prinx Chengshan, the international tire company with Chinese origin, debuted its new flagship brand PRINX at Tire Cologne 2022, from May 24 to 26, 2022. With an international product portfolio ...
