Announcing the Japan Inspired NFT Portal (JINP), an NFT art brand representing the combination of Japan's traditional and modern cultures. (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) - The first release will be titled "JUU-NIN-TO-IRO" Series of NFTs created by 10 top illustrators based on the theme of "traditional colors of Japan." The second release titled "ON-KO-CHI-SHIN" is a series of Japanese traditional artwork themed NFTs produced by photographer RK, the number one selling Japanese artist on the Foundation NFT marketplace. TOKYO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Two Tokyo based companies, CyberZ, Inc. and OEN, Inc. launched an NFT producing business in June 2021, and now working together on a new initiative to share Japanese culture worldwide through "Japan Inspired NFT Portal" (JINP). Each release features a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Two Tokyo based companies, CyberZ, Inc. and OEN, Inc. launched an NFT producing business in June 2021, and now working together on a new initiative to share Japanese culture worldwide through "Japan Inspired NFT Portal" (JINP). Each release features a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Announcing the Japan Inspired NFT Portal (JINP) - an NFT art brand representing the combination of Japan's traditional and modern cultures.
STATEMENT BY LANNY J. DAVIS - AMERICAN LEGAL ADVISOR TO DMYTRO FIRTASH - ANNOUNCING MR. FIRTASH'S FURTHER SUPPORT FOR UKRAINIAN EFFORTS TO OPPOSE THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE - WHICH HE STRONGLY OPPOSES
nk192610 : #Fortnite Nuovo post sul blog competitivo! Arriva la CCFN su invito 2022 - BakeAgency : ??TikTok ha annunciato la sua prima “Lista dello Showbiz 2022”. ??La lista celebra i 35 migliori creator che influen… - FortniteLeaksY2 : Nuovo blog CCFN su Invito: - ZazzaC8 : Annuncio FNCS Invitational 2022 #Fortnite annuncia le #FNCS Invitational 2022. 100 dei migliori giocatori di Fort… - nk192610 : #Fortnite Nuovo post sul blog competitivo! Annuncio della Coppa Fortnite PlayStation di maggio -
Razer Celebrates World Environment Day by Announcing World's First ECOLOGO - Certified Gaming Mice... Certification IRVINE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, celebrates World Environment Day, by announcing that the Basilisk V3 and the DeathAdder ...
QAD AnnouncementOn November 2, 2021, QAD held a special meeting of stockholders to vote on the Merger, following which the Company filed a Form 8 - K with the SEC, announcing that stockholders voted to approve the ...
Bon Jovi's First Bassist, Alec John Such, dies at 70Bassist Alec John Such a founding member of the Bon Jovi band died at the age of 70 on Sunday The cause of death has yet to be determined ...
Stanbic IBTC Holdings links earnings rise to loans growthChief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Demola Sogunle has linked the bank’s uptick in earnings in the 2021 financial year to increased loan volumes and assets growth. Speaking during the bank’s 10th ...
Announcing theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Announcing the