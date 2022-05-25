Excelra Partners with HotSpot Therapeutics to Enhance Allosteric Drug Discovery Efforts (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) HYDERABAD, India and BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Excelra, a leading global data and digital insights organization, today announced a Partnership with HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the Discovery and development of small molecule Allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. HotSpot Therapeutics plans to deploy data from Excelra's flagship product GOSTAR toward select protein targets to augment its Allosteric inhibitor candidate pipeline. The Partnership aims to Enhance HotSpot's Drug Discovery and development Efforts by incorporating ...Leggi su iltempo
