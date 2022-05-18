Petal Maps brings the navigation experience to life with the all-new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) MILAN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On May 18, 2022, HUAWEI officially released the foldable phone HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 in Milan. The newly launched HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 offers the perfect blend of powerful technology and an upgraded user experience on HMS apps. As HUAWEI's exclusive mapping app, Petal Maps has also been adapted to the new smartphone. The bendable and expansive capabilities of the foldable screen give users a clearer and more immersive navigation experience, making travel more seamless than ever. experience the larger-than-life navigation of Petal Maps further with HUAWEI ...Leggi su iltempo
HUAWEI nova 9 SE: lo smartphone con AppGallery dall'estetica sgargiante. La recensioneClicca per ingrandire C'è poi Petal Maps , la piattaforma per la navigazione satellitare proprietaria che nei nostri giorni di utilizzo si è verificata piuttosto attendibile, e poi altre funzioni ...
Huawei lancia in Italia Nova 9 SE, il medio gamma di design con fotocamera da 108 MPHuawei Nova 9 SE non ha i servizi Google, ma utilizza gli Huawei Mobile Serivces (HMS), che includono non solo Huawei AppGallery ma anche servizi come Petal Search e Petal Maps. Di seuguito le ... Huawei cresce con Petal Search, Maps e tante altre app su AppGallery: le novità TuttoAndroid.net
AppGallery, Huawei: Huawei Releases Flagship Foldable HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 and other products, elevating its synergy between software and hardwareThe folding phone's superior hardware offers enhanced features from the Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem MILAN, Italy, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI has launched the HUAWEI Mate Xs ...
