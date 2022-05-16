Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Perugia : Sottrae per anni la pensione ai familiari invalidiMax Payne 3 festeggia il decimo anniversarioFinale Eurovision 2022 : Diretta e Streaming della serata conclusivaVladimir Putin gravemente malato di cancro : è già in corso un golpeLa conduttrice del Tg1 : Mi hanno messa in stanza un collega che ...VALORANT: ecco le città che ospiteranno il Champions Tour 2022!Ultime Blog

Fast Buds launches the most potent autoflowering seeds for 2022

Fast Buds
BARCELONA, Spain, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Buds, one of the biggest autoflower breeders has ...

Fast Buds, one of the biggest autoflower breeders has just announced this year's lineup for the 2022 season, their talented team has put their heads together to come out with some exceptional strains, doing their part in establishing the (highest) standards on autoflower cannabis genetics.     From conducting resistance tests to tasting every single plant, their professional breeding team has strict quality standards in order to be able to identify the most desirable traits and select the best phenotypes, resulting in a handful of autoflowering varieties with unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles. The company has been working on these strains for years, and thanks to the extensive testing and quality control, the results are amazing and ...
